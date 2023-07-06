Retired Great Falls sergeant passes away due to cancer

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A retired sergeant with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) passed away Thursday morning due to cancer.
TGFPD said in a Facebook post Sgt. Jeff Beecroft retired from GFPD June 30, 2022 and served 33 years as a Great Falls police officer.
"To the Beecroft family we give you our deepest condolences and all of our love. Please know that Jeff made a difference in so many lives in our community and within the ranks of the GFPD. He positively impacted all of those he served with and for," GFPD posted to Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.