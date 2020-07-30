GREAT FALLS - As local events continue adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, one service for struggling marriages statewide is going virtual this weekend.
Retrouvaille Montana is far from couples counselling or therapy, though it’s designed to compliment those platforms, according to its official website, striving to improve people’s relationships through storytelling.
Instead of sharing your own experiences, you listen to volunteer couples and their struggles with pain, conflict and healing. It’s meant to help partners reflect as they work on better trust, intimacy and communication.
The online move is a safety measure against the virus, adjusting for different regions which may have different rules on reopening during the pandemic. While it may feel different from their usual face-to-face meetups, the group writes in a statement that, ‘When a marriage is hurting, a virtual experience is better than no experience at all.’
Of course, it’s no one-stop-shop, with post-weekend sessions and monthly support continuing the conversation. You can learn more about those on helpourmarriage.org.