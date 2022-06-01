Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR KELLY SUE KELLY, A WHITE 59 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 9, 170 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND GREY HAIR. KELLY HAS THREATENED TO COMMIT SUICIDE TONIGHT AND NEEDS HELP. SHE IS A HOMELESS, TRANSIENT PERSON, ON FOOT IN THE HELENA AREA, AND MAY BE IN POSSESSION OF KNIVES. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KELLY'S WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL THE HELENA POLICE AT 4 0 6 4 4 2 3 2 3 3. THANK YOU.