LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A reward is being offered after campaign signs in Fergus County were stolen and defaced.
The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office took a report on May 30 regarding numerous signs that were defaced by an individual or a group of individuals the Lewistown Police Protective Association reports.
One sign was stolen from Hanover Rd. and put near the fairgrounds marked with numerous obscene markings, including a swastika.
Other defaced signs were located near the 500 block of the Truck Bypass.
If you have any information, you area asked to contact Central Montana Crime Stoppers or contact Deputy Phelps at 406-366-0972 or the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office at 406-535-3415.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered by Central Montana Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or conviction.
