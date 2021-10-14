GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The reward for information helping Montana Game Wardens find the person responsible for killing fish in the display pond at Giant Springs Hatchery has been raised to $2,000.
An additional reward of $1,000 has been pledged by a private individual for the information.
The incident happened sometime after sunset on Aug. 22, and six fish were euthanized the next day.
Multiple fish in the hatchery were found with severe cuts and puncture wounds, and other fish were found dead in the park.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Andrew Burton believes that someone scaled the chain-link fence surrounding the hatchery and used a knife to spear and slash many of the large trout in the circular display pond
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Andrew Burton at 406-217-7855.