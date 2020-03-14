HELENA- Montana officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the individuals responsible for arson at the De La Salle Blackfeet School in Browning in January.
At the beginning of the year, photos were posted on the Blackfeet News Facebook page showing the damage done to a school trailer and offices.
The fire is estimated to have caused more than $100,000 in damages.
Authorities recovered videos of the suspect(s) and in the video, one of the suspects was wearing a striped hoodie.
If you have information on the case you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at (406) 338-4000, Montana Department of Justice, Great Falls at (406) 771-1510 or The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Helena Field Office (406) 441-3140.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com