GREAT FALLS- A hazardous material spill is being reported at River Drive at 38th Street North by the Great Falls Police Department after a tank, attached to a pickup truck, tipped and spilled the contents onto the road.
River Drive is closed from 25th Street to 38th Street and officers are diverting drivers at 25th Street, however, GFPD says cars are backed up to 15th Street.
GFPD estimates emergency crews may be on scene for at least another hour, and are asking people to take another route if they are trying to travel to the northeast end of town.
The GFPD is assisting Great Falls Fire Rescue, and there are no reported injuries.