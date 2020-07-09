GREAT FALLS- Over 1,000 luminarias have been decorated and colored for the River’s Edge Trail Luminaria Walk on Saturday, August 22.
Students from schools in Great Falls decorated the luminarias bags that will line the trail from Gibson Band Shell along the trail underneath the tuner to the 10th Street bridge.
People are encouraged to walk the trail beginning at Gibson Park Bandshell or anywhere on the trail to cross the 10th street bridge as far as they would like while enjoying food and music.
The 10th Street bridge will be open for one day only and the luminarias will continue on the bridge with food trucks and music lining the sides.
The walk begins at 7:00 pm and will run until 11:00 pm, and during the walk, at 8:00 pm the bridge’s 100th birthday will be celebrated by singing Happy Birthday.
Musicians and concessions are needed for the event, if you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place the luminarias on the trail or fill the bags with sand, you are asked to call Becky at 899-8642.
The following are times and dates for volunteer activities from the release from the River’s Edge Trail Foundation:
Thursday, August 20th ~ 4:30 pm: Prep luminaria at the Park n Rec Office back parking lot! Put on your flip flops and play in the sand while filling 1000 bags! Show up at 4:30 pm to volunteer!
Saturday, August 22nd ~ 5:30 pm: Light up the night.....place 1000 bags on trail (meet at Gibson Park Band Shell), turn on the candles and enjoy the Luminaria Walk!
Sunday, August 23rd ~ 9:00 am: Pick up bags and candles! Walk the trail and throw the sand on the side of the trail etc. Fun for all ~ meet at Gibson Band Shell.