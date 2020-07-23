GREAT FALLS- More people are coming on to the Missouri River, and as water levels change, a fun day on the water could take a turn in an instant.
“This river especially this stretch that runs through Cascade County is constantly changing,” said detective Justin Kambic with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
These changes come from the sand, rocks and whatever else under the water getting moved and kicked up from people boating and the dams modifying flows and with Montana facing all four seasons these changes never stop, but the boating does.
“In Montana in this environment, we don’t have the opportunity to run a boat twelve months out of the year so those are just some things that people can sometimes neglect and it can lead them into a pretty dire situation,” said detective Kambic.
So how often does the river change? Well, it’s almost a daily basis and even when we were out we saw some of these changes first hand.
You may be thinking Missouri is huge so I should be fine when I’m on the water right? Well, that can quickly change too.
“This river will be packed with jet skiers, boaters, kayakers, rafters and they will all be out here sharing the same space and this really big wide river becomes very narrow very and small very quick,” said Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter.
Now one of the best things you can have next to a life jacket is a bright flag to indicate you are in the water so boaters can see you if you fall in and stay at a safe distance.