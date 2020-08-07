GREAT FALLS- The Luminaria Walk and 100th-year celebration for the bridge has been postponed.
Becky Nelson, a River’s Edge Trail Foundation Board Member says the City of Great Falls and Parks and Recreation encouraged the event be postponed.
There is currently no word on a new date for the event.
The walk was initially planned for August 22 and would start at Gibson Park and end on the 10th Street Bridge.
The 10th Street Bridge’s 100th-year celebration would have been held on the day, with the city allowing for the bridge to be opened for the day.
Liminarias were planned to line the trail from Gibson Band Shell along the trial underneath the tunnel to the 10th Street Bridge.
We will update when a new date has been set for the walk.