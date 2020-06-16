Simms, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) wants to alert drivers and area residents to upcoming road closures during the summer.
Montana State Highway 21 (MT 21) between Simms and Augusta will be closed soon after the 4th of July and is expected to reopen mid to late August. There will be two separate closure locations during this time:
- First closure: at milepost 9 (Dry Creek) starting the first week of July and running about three weeks.
- Second closure: at milepost 20 (Simms Creek) will follow immediately after the first one is reopened and is also expected to take about three weeks.
No official detours are established for these closures and drivers should plan additional travel time for alternative routes.
The MT 21 Bridges project covers eight specific locations between milepost 420. In addition to these two closures, four gravel detours may be in place between milepost 12-18. All detour lanes may not be wider than 11-feet. Wide loads should consider an alternate route.
Signs will be placed during all stages of the project to warn drivers of the detours and closures. One-way traffic managed by flaggers and/or temporary traffic signals are expected while detours are constructed. Drivers will experience brief speed limit reductions near the detours.
For updates, questions, comments, or concerns:
- Call the toll-free construction information hotline (888) 275-9840 Please leave a message if there is no answer.
- Subscribe to text updates by texting “MT21Bridges” to 555888
- Subscribe to email updates be emailing MT21Bridges@kljeng.com
Information on this project can be found on the MDT website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mt21bridges/.
When traveling during construction season, watch for the "cone zone" and for workers on the highway. Remember to manage your speed, space, and stress. The vision for Montana is Zero – Zero Fatalities and Zero Serious Injuries on any public road in the state.
The Montana Department of Transportation together with its construction contracting partners continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered an “essential” operation and will continue moving forward as scheduled in 2020. Construction workers will continue several measures to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season. Some of the measures include following social distancing and good hygiene guidelines, and not reporting to work if showing symptoms of illness. For more information visit https://covid19.mt.gov/
