GREAT FALLS - There’s more than a few road closures in the Electric City as construction ramps up around town. Blockades by Gibson Park are one of three construction-based closures, as contractors work on finishing up before Fall rolls around.
Park Drive North and streets nearby are closed off while crews replace water mains. Meanwhile, other crews rebuild streets from scratch on Encino drive, and upgrade older gas systems near 10th Avenue South, partially blocking off 9th Street.
“The commute just involves parking a little farther away,” said Lui Salina, the general manager at Capital Pawn, one of the affected businesses.
Drivers going through these areas may need to follow detours, but these projects also offer flexibility, granting access to homeowners, condo tenants and business customers throughout the day.
"We talked to each of the business owners, and wanted to make sure we addressed their concerns,” said Operations Manager Tyler Muzzana with Energy West Montana, the group in charge of maintaining the natural gas line. “So we were able to I guess coordinate where our equipment and everything was going to be to still be able to maintain access to those businesses."
“One of the things that they offered was a business access sign, so definitely appreciate that, to let people know we’re still open,” said Salina.
Muzzana recommends driving cautiously if you come across any of these closures, keeping your eyes open for signs and workers to safely get around.
The water main and natural gas lines should reopen early next week, while the new road on Encino’s expected to finish in late Sept.