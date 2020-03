Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. HIGHER WIND GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO THE STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE SNOW COVER IS ABSENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...CENTRAL FERGUS...SOUTH CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND EAST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 1124 AM MST, RADAR INDICATED RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES SOUTH OF WINIFRED TO 11 MILES NORTHEAST OF CASCADE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. VISIBILITY MAY BRIEFLY DROP BELOW ONE MILE AT TIMES, AND SMALL HAIL OR GRAUPEL WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BELT, DENTON, GEYSER, ROY, FERGUS, RAYNESFORD, STOCKETT, TRACY, CENTERVILLE, COFFEE CREEK, ARMINGTON, SUFFOLK, SAND COULEE AND CHRISTINA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 NEAR MILE MARKER 268. HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 0 AND 23. HIGHWAY 191 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 21 AND 39, AND NEAR MILE MARKER 64. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 63 AND 71, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 72 AND 79. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.