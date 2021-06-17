GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Asphalt overlay will be done on Upper River Road from Overlook Drive to the City limits just east of Ridgewood Court.

Starting Monday, June 21, leveling course will be done from 2620 Upper River Road North to 19th Avenue South.

Flaggers and detours will be used during the process.

Traffic south of 2620 Upper River Road will access from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South.

On Tuesday, June 22, overlay will be done from 24th Avenue South to the south past 2620 Upper River Road.

Upper River Road will be closed from 24th Avenue South to 31st Avenue South.

On Wednesday, June 23, overlay will be done from 24th Avenue South to 19th Avenue South.

Upper River Road will be closed from Volk Terrace to 24th Avenue South.

On Thursday, June 24, leveling course and minor repairs will be done from 19th Avenue South to Overlook Drive.

Detours and flaggers will be used, and access to Upper River Road south of 19th Avenue South will be from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street.