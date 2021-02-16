Weather Alert

...Periods of light accumulating snow through Wednesday... Periods of light snow will continue across parts of north-central, west-central, and central Montana through Wednesday. Snow accumulations are expected to be light overall, with up to one-half inch for most locations and up to 2 inches along and near higher elevations. Travelers should expect reduced visibility at times on roads, including with road markers as snow packs down on untreated roads. Slick conditions can be expected as well as the new snow falls on the already existing snowpack from last week.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with the highest snowfall totals in the northeast and north facing slopes of the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains between 4000 and 7000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially during the morning commute on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest period of snow is expected between 3am and 9am Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && Moldan