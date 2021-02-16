Roadhouse Diner

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The co-owner and co-founder of the infamous Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls was named Local Businessperson of the Year 2021 by Alignable.

Previously winning the website's Small Businessperson of the Year in 2018, Tara Beam takes home yet another title.  

Opening their doors in 2015, Roadhouse Diner is known for their many burger varieties. They were featured on Food Network's "Guy’s Grocery Games" winning in a burger competition in 2017. In addition, the restaurant has received national recognition as Top 25 Best Diners in the United States from Travel+Leisure MagazineMost Iconic Diner in Montana from MSN and more!

