BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement are reporting closed roads due to poor road conditions Saturday.
At 10:45 am, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) reported Highway 464 was closed and advised people to stay indoors.
Just before 12:30 pm, BLES reported US-89 south had only one lane open to traffic, but asked people to stay off the road due to zero visibility.
You can find the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 website here.
