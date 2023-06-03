GLASGOW, Mont. - Flash flooding has damaged several roads in Valley County.
Valley County Dispatch warned that portions of Beaverton Road, Larb Creek Road, Kirwin Road, Willow Creek Road, Vandalia Road and the Tampico Highway are damaged from washout and/or are flooded.
Crews are out flagging roads and more damage is expected to be found.
If you come across a closure, do not pass through it and use extreme caution on other roads in the area.
Damaged roads can be called in to dispatch at 406-228-4333, Option 2.
