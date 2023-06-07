LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Fergus County is under a flood advisory as excessive rainfall continues.
Those in Fergus County should watch for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable, according to the National Weather Service.
Around 6:50 pm, local law enforcement reported roadways south of Lewistown are starting to wash out.
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office reported Casino Creek and Cottonwood Creek roads are impacted.
Lewistown, Heath and Glengarry are anticipated to experience flooding.
