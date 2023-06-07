Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...North Central Montana and portions of central Montana. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the region, with a widespread half inch to 1.50 inches expected to fall between Thursday and late Friday night. Thunderstorms are expected to develop within this area of precipitation, which could lead to localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. With soils across much of the area already nearly saturated, these rainfall rates could lead to localized flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&