GREAT FALLS- The aftermath of today's severe thunderstorms left some damage behind on Central Montana roadways.

The storm caused serious issues for drivers traveling on 3rd St NW passing Northwest Bypass.

For some time, responders did have to hold up traffic to try to get things under control.

They expected it to be some sort of debris clog in the drain causing the flooding, but everything is all clear and National Weather Service says we shouldn't expect any more issues tonight.