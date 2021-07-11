LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - People living along Craig River Road can now return to their homes as of 8:00 am Sunday, after the Rock Creek Fire originally prompted evacuation orders Saturday afternoon.
With 50% of the flames now contained, Montana Right Now drove down a nearby highway to see how it first began.
You can see hundreds of acres of black burned grassland along Highway 287. Special Operations Captain Kevin Wright with the local sheriff’s office tells MRN it all started with an accidental spark, when when a travelling truck and trailer went through some sort of equipment malfunction.
“It’s not an arson, there was no [harmful] intent. It’s being looked at as an accident at this point,” said Wright.
Since then, the fire spread to 3,400 acres by Sunday afternoon, with scorched and smouldering bits of land along I-15.
“We are planning on doing as much suppression along the highway as possible, because we don’t want to create a distraction for motorists,” said Incident Commander Scott Knauer with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).
Thanks to aggressive action from every responding agency, Knauer says they’ve kept flames away from homes and behind their fire line. “The only thing that we could see right now that was damaged was some power poles,” he said, adding that Northwestern Energy is looking over the poles and their impacts.
However, everyone’s on their guard with dry and hot red flag conditions expected through the evening. “We’re supposed to have very low humidity, lots of wind today. So we’re concentrating our efforts on making sure that all the good work we did yesterday is not lost,” said Knauer.
The incident commander tells MRN their containment numbers should improve as the night goes on.
For now, they’re asking everyone driving nearby to slow down and follow any safety signs they see. “[Montana] Highway Patrol’s on the interstate, just watching for traffic and making sure they’re maintaining those slower speeds for the safety of the firefighters,” said Wright.
Crews and law enforcement will keep an eye on the situation all day as they put out the flames as safely as possible.