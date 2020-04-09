Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES OVER THE PLAINS, 8 TO 12 INCHES IN THE FOOTHILLS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES, AND UP TO 15 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CHOUTEAU, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COMBINATION OF WET AND RAW CONDITIONS COULD SEVERELY STRESS NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FLASH FREEZE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE ON ROADS AS MELTED SNOW ON ROADS FROM RECENT WARM TEMPERATURES SUDDENLY TURNS TO ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN