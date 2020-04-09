BOX ELDER - After introducing its own policies to contain a potential coronavirus spread in Rocky Boy’s Reservation, the Chippewa Cree Tribe announced tighter actions this week to enforce its nightly curfew and travel restrictions in the area.
Unless you’re doing essential work or looking for medical treatment, anyone caught out during curfew between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am can face penalties, according to a release from the tribe. This can include a year of jail time, a $5,000 fine or both.
With travel checkpoints set up at road entrances around the reservation’s borders, local law enforcement are limiting drives through them to one trip a day. If people don’t comply and attempt multiple trips, the tribe said police can seize their vehicles, with any possible release pending orders from court or police.
Penalties are only for repeat offenders, and police will leave people with warnings for first-time violations, said Tribal Incident Commander Curtis Monteau. According to him, the new policies come after tribal police came across more than one occasion where people weren’t taking the stay-at-home order seriously enough.
”We had too much traffic, too much curfew violation,” said Monteau. “We just want to eliminate the traffic and get people to stay at home, as recommended.”
Monteau said there hasn’t been any violations since the new policies started on Tuesday.