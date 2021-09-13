ROCKY BOY, Mont. - The Rocky Boy School District and Head Start Program are moving to remote instruction starting Monday, Sept. 13 through Sept. 23.
Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre says the change is due to the number of individuals affected by COVID-19, and subsequent contact tracing in the last week.
Devices will be distributed to all students Monday, Sept. 13 in the afternoon through either in-person pickup or drop off at homes.
The device drive-thru will be held at the junior high/high school from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Instructions on how to access live classes will also be included and Rocky Boy Public Schools says attendance will be taken and is mandatory.
If you have been named as a contact or are under isolation or quarantine, the superintendent says not come to the school to interact with staff.
To have a device delivered to your household you are asked to contact the front office of each school.
Daily instruction will start via Teams on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at regularly scheduled times.
For more details about the measures, you can contact Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre.
The situation will continue to be monitored by school officials who will provide further information if and when it becomes available.