BOX ELDER, Mont. - A box of unopened ballots from the May 2021 Trustee Election were found this last summer Rocky Boy School District Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre announced.
The former District Clerk found the box of 90 unopened ballots that were reportedly cast before election day but were overlooked during the counting, canvassing and certification of the election.
“The District sought advice from the County Attorney, the Secretary of State and its own legal counsel, and has determined that it cannot disturb the contents of its election materials, or the recently found ballots, without a court order, but will comply with any directives given to it as a result of legal proceeding,” Superintendent Pierre said.
Candidates on the official ballots have been notified about the unopened ballots from the election, and they were directed to contact the superintendent’s office to address any questions about the election or the process.