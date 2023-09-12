Great Falls, Mont. - The Chippewa Cree Tribe declared a State of Emergency for the Rocky Boy's Reservation due to an 'alarming' increase in suicide rates.
In a resolution from August 30, 2023, signed by Chairman Harlan Baker, the council wrote that the community has been "profoundly impacted by a concerning increase in suicide rates in recent times, leading to the loss of precious lives."
The Center for disease Control and Prevention has found that age-adjusted suicide rates are highest among American Indian and Alaska Native people with a rate of 28.1 per 100,000 of the population.
"It is the duty and responsibility of local authorities and citizens to take urgent action to prevent further loss of life and provide adequate support to those affected," the resolution states. "addressing the underlying causes and promoting mental health awareness and resources is essential to preventing suicide and promoting the overall well-being of our community."
The declaration calls for immediate, strong efforts from all community stakeholders to enhance crisis intervention and hotline services, increase mental health education and awareness, strengthen mental health resources, collaborate with mental health professionals, do crisis response training, increase data collection and analysis, and make collaborative community efforts.
For more details on each plan listed, you can read the full resolution here. One example of the deeper specifics laid out in the declaration is the plan to allocate additional resources to expand mental health treatment facilities within the community, making it easier for individuals to access the appropriate care they need.
Due to the severity of this crisis, the resolution calls for resources and support from their local, tribal and federal partners. The tribe calls upon all levels of government agencies to "join hands" with their community in this fight, working as a team to save lives and the future generation.
Additionally, the resolution turns to the members of the community "to unite and work together in solidarity to tackle this pressing issue, demonstrating that care and compassion that defines our Tribe."
The goal is to strengthen the community that to be resilient, a place where everyone feels valued, supported, and safe.
The declaration will remain in effect until it is deemed that the suicide rates have stabilized, and adequate measures are in place to address the crisis effectively.
