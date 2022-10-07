LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A rollover accident in front of Lewistown Junior High School sent one person to the hospital Friday.
A release from the Lewistown Police Department says they responded to the school just before 1:00 pm Friday with Montana Highway Patrol and the Lewistown Fire Department.
A 93-year-old man was found to be inside a Ford Taurus that was lying on its passenger side near the school.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Central Montana Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An initial investigation has found the man left the roadway and hit three other unoccupied vehicles that were parked in front of the school.
No injuries were reported among students or staff.
An accident investigation is still ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Lewistown Police Department at 406-535-1800.
Article updated at 6:18 pm with information released by the Lewistown Police Department.
