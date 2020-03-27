UPDATE 7:22 PM-
The rollover accident has been cleared according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.
GREAT FALLS- A rollover accident between Ulm and Cascade is blocking both passing lanes on I-15.
The rollover is at mile marker 261.
Montana Highway Patrol and First Responders are on scene.
The incident report map has the incident listed as an injury crash.
Anyone in the area is asked to slow down.
The cause of the accident is currently unknown.