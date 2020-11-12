BELT- A rollover crash is reportedly blocking part of both lanes on US-89 north of Belt.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the roll over is five miles north of Belt at mile marker 78.5.
Both lanes of US-89 in the area are partially blocked and anyone in the area should expect delays and single lane traffic.
Roads in the area are being reported as covered in scattered snow and ice according to the MDT Travel Info map.
ROLLOVER WITH BLOCKAGE on US-89 5 MILES N OF BELT at milepost 78.5 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 13, 2020