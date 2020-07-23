ROOSEVELT COUNTY- The Roosevelt County Health Department is currently closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A release from the Fort Peck Tribes/Roosevelt County/IHS Covid-19 Taskforce on the Roosevelt County, MT Local Emergency Planning Committee Facebook says there are no members at the office to answer phones, and messages will take time to get answers.
County citizens concerned about their personal health or the possibility of exposure are asked to contact their personal health care provider who will determine if testing is encouraged or necessary, and how they will see them if testing is needed.
“We appreciate this is a sudden and odd situation and wish to assure you that arrangements are being made by Health Department staff working remotely to return to normal operations as soon as possible,” the release says.
Updates will continue to be posted on the Roosevelt County, MT Local Emergency Planning Committee Facebook page.