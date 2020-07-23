Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA CHOUTEAU TETON IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BEAVERHEAD BROADWATER GALLATIN MADISON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG HOLE PASS, BIG SANDY, BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN PASS, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHIEF JOSEPH PASS, CHOTEAU, DILLON, DUTTON, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GREAT FALLS, HELENA, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LINCOLN, MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONIDA PASS, NORRIS HILL, RAYNESFORD, RAYNOLDS PASS, ROGERS PASS, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, TWIN BRIDGES, VIRGINIA CITY, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WINSTON, WISDOM, AND WISE RIVER.

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY... * DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS IS CAUSING URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS HAVE ALREADY CAUSED MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO 1 INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, BLACK EAGLE AND MALMSTROM AFB. * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 0.5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. * EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&