WOLF POINT, Mont. - The Roosevelt County Health Department is looking for volunteers to help in emergency situations.
Community members with or without medical training are being sought to help with volunteer roles like Point of Distribution or off-site clinics staff, inventory/supply managers, assistants, educators and more.
What role a volunteer might cover depends on your background, interests, skills and needs of the health department and community.
Emergencies take many volunteers working together with health department staff to ensure public safety the health department said.
The health department says that as a volunteer there are many benefits, including:
- It is rewarding and takes very little time.
- You could be asked to assist in response planning or any number of other roles.
- Help in a Point of Dispensing Site or “POD” where community members would assemble in an emergency event of a public health emergency to receive medication in a short amount of time.
- Assist in off-site vaccination clinics.
- As a volunteer you will receive regular updates regarding upcoming training opportunities, exercises, and drills.
“Most of important of all, volunteers assist with activities to improve public health in our community – increasing health literacy, supporting prevention efforts, and eliminating health disparities,” the Roosevelt County Health Department wrote.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact the Roosevelt County Health Department at 406-653-6223.
