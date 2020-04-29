ROOSEVELT COUNTY- Roosevelt County Sheriff, Jason Frederick, is warning people of a scam caller, identifying themselves as a Roosevelt County deputy, who has been calling county residents.
The caller tells the victim they have a warrant for their arrest, and tries to convince them to send money in the form of gift cards to clear the warrant Frederick says.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office will never call and attempt to solicit money in any form, and if you receive one of the calls, Frederick says you can feel free to hand up and report it to the sheriff’s office.