ROOSEVELT COUNTY- The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a 57-year-old woman in connection with the kidnapping of an infant Thursday in Wolf Point.
According to the sheriff’s office, Agnes Buckles allegedly took the child in Wol Point around 3:00 pm Thursday, August 13 and left in an unknown direction.
Buckles was last seen driving a white 2007 Dodge Caravan with Montana license plate CRF716.
Buckles is a 57-year-old Native American female with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to please contact the RCSO immediately by calling 911.