GREAT FALLS - It’s the first week back to school for students across the Treasure State, but one school in Great Falls isn’t seeing students anytime soon.
Roosevelt Elementary has had an interesting last couple of years, going from being a closed down school to reopening as a temporary school for students of the now completed Longfellow elementary project.
Then come March, it had to abruptly close again due to the coronavirus, and now it serves as the mother ship for Great Falls’ online learning.
“I’ll use my daughter's word, I’m nerva-cited, so I’m nervous and I’m excited,” said Sasha Moore a Kindergarten Remote Learning Teacher.
With the first day of school in the rearview, the question being asked by parents now is what will tomorrow bring?
“They want to get in they want to feel comfortable I think for their child’s first experience of school they’re nervous they want to make sure their kindergartener is going to enjoy their first year of school,” said Moore.
The teachers expect to help through different avenues like Zoom, email and the electronic service provided by GFPS that makes the online learning tick.
While the future is a mystery, it's clear the bond these teachers are trying to make with the students in the present is anything but virtual.