GREAT FALLS - The Rotary Club of Great Falls is hosting a fundraiser for their annual Shred to End Polio at the Meadow Lark Country Club Tuesday in honor of World Polio Day.
The Rotary Club of Great Falls has teamed up with Montana Business Archives to host the event, inviting the community to gather any confidential documents or records and securely shred them on location at the event for a fee.
A release from the Rotary Club of Great Falls says to rid of anything plastic on items to shred, but materials wit staples are okay. They are also accepting CDs with any personal information on them to be shred.
The first two boxes each cost $10, $15 each for three to five boxes and $20 for each extra box.
"Rotary’s goal worldwide is to raise funds to be matched by a 2-to-1 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," Rotary Club of Great Falls writes in the release. "Since 1988, more than one million Rotarians have volunteered their time and resources to end polio."
The event kicks off 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at the country club parking lot. For additional details, call (406)788-8284.