HAVRE, Mont. - Since the first talks of a COVID-19 vaccination coming to Montana, one of the biggest concerns was getting these vaccines to rural parts of the state.
Now, a new pilot program could be the key to getting Montana's vets in the furthest part of the state vaccinated.
Montana's Department of Veteran Affairs was selected to lead a national veterans health administration pilot program.
"Because of the nature of the state of Montana, we're highly rural, we're also a mountain state.We were up here in less than an hour with the vaccine. It was probably still frozen when it arrived. So, it just enables VA to get vaccines in rural and highly rural areas," said Dr. Judy Hayman, the executive director for Montana VA Health Care System.
The concept is simple; a vaccination team flies doses of the Moderna vaccine in special plug-in coolers from Fort Harrison to rural clinics, like Havre.
"So, because of the requirements and storing the vaccines, getting here by air is just been really exciting for us all," said Dr. Hayman.
Since the vaccine requires two doses, the vaccines are then flown back out to the rural area two weeks later for another vaccine event.
If veterans didn't get their vaccine, we're told if you schedule a time before with your clinic, they might be able to bring more vaccines with them when they come back.
"The plane will be transporting us up here so we'll just be repeating the same event on February 18th... It will likely be on a case-to-case basis. It may be when we come on February 18th, we can bring additional vaccines and do first doses at the same time but it's all dependent on our allocation," said Dr. Hayman.
We spoke with some veterans in Havre and they tell us they are grateful for the VA getting these vaccines to them.
"We shouldn't have to sacrifice our health because of where we live," said veteran Ophelia Gustafson.
One man tells us this was the easiest shot he ever had.
"Perfect. Never even felt it. The best one I think I've probably ever had. I had to ask her if it was done, said veteran Willard Gustafson.
Right now, the VA is working on getting vaccines to other rural areas of the state, including Glasgow.
"So, once we have the logistics worked out, we will make sure we share that widely," said Dr. Hayman. They tell us that these events wouldn't be possible without the help of multiple VA clinics, the local community, and even the veterans.
"It's just been extraordinary. We have staff here from four of our locations. So, we have our Havre team, we have people from Helena - Fort Harrison, from our Glasgow clinic, from our Great Falls clinic, the local community support has been outstanding, and the veterans. They always tell me that they're here to protect others and they want to keep the community safe and they want to keep their health care providers safe," said Dr. Hayman.
“Veterans have shown incredible leadership in serving our country and putting their communities before themselves. I have seen this time and time again during the pandemic,” MTVAHCS Chief of Staff, Dr. JP Maganito.
"I think it's incumbent on us to protect others that we might come in contact with and this is one way to do it," said Ophelia
"Why did I get it? Well, just the COVID-19. Better to get the vaccine than to get the COVID," said Willard.
"Your wife told you to," said Ophelia.
"Yeah, and she told me to," said Willard.
The vaccine is available to veterans enrolled in VHA healthcare. If you're not enrolled you're encouraged to do so as soon as possible and you can call 406-447-7350 for more information.
The VA has said they will continue to vaccinate veterans until all enrolled veterans who want the vaccine have been immunized.
If you have questions about the vaccine, you can call 844-819-0833 or contact a provider on MyHealtheVet.
"If you're a rural veteran and you haven't yet received your vaccine, please be aware that we will be calling you based on the risk stratification data that the CDC have identified. And if you're hesitant to get the vaccine, we've vaccinated over 2,000 people so far and we have not had any adverse side effects. It's critical you get your second vaccine and it's critical that you continue to wear your facemasks, covering your nose and mouth, until 70% of the country is vaccinated," said Dr. Hayman.