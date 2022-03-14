GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Western Art Week is March 16-20 and the Russell Art Auction is how it all got started.
However, this year the auction isn't in March - it's in August.
The C.M. Russell Museum says there are very few places you want to be outside of Montana in the summer time.
When the auction was initially moved in 2021 due to the pandemic, people loved the new time frame.
Tom Figarelle, the executive director for the museum says keeping it in August no only helps the museum, but also the economy.
"We're going to stay in August for the foreseeable future," said Figarelle.
However, just because the Russell Art Auction is in August, doesn't mean they'll ignore Western Art Week all together.
They know March is the birth month of Charlie Russell and a historic time to celebrate western art in the Electric City.
"We will always have events in March. It might be a miniature sale it might be a different approach, but it will always feature some basic components, one artist, two patrons, and three a celebration of Charlies legacy," said Figarelle.
For 2022, they came up with Charlie's Miniature Roundup.
A time where they can highlight small scale works of art and new artists capturing the American West.
"It is a combination of Russell Skull Society artists, these are some of the best western artists in the country who've submitted small scale works of art and other artists we invited. Specifically invited who've never participated in the Russell Auction previously. They have a new fresh take on the American west. So, there will be live music, food, fellowship and engagement as people have always loved about western art week, this time with smaller scale works of art," said Figarelle.
Charlie's Miniature Roundup starts at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 18 at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls.
Some tickets are still available and you can start biding on over 60 small works of art right now.
To learn more, purchase tickets, or bid on art, click here.
