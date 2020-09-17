'Russell Exhibition & Sale' brings in more than $4M despite pandemic

GREAT FALLS- This year, the C.M. Russell Museum was able to bring in more than $4 million after finally being able to host one of their biggest events.
Instead of doing the traditional live auction, this year the Russell Exhibition & Sale allowed more buyers to participate online and over the phone, and doing that became a huge part of their success.
The money raised is used for the operations of the museum. Thomas Figarelle, executive director of the C.M. Russell Museum, says this event makes up 40% of their revenue.
Luckily enough, the museum found a way to continue with the event, but Figarelle says if they were forced to postpone the event again, it would have made things even more difficult.
“It would have required us to make some difficult decisions. We had gamed out some possibilities of what we would have to do if we would have to reschedule this further down the road or not even conduct it at all. Fortunately, we were never in that position to go down that path, but it probably would have disrupted our exhibition calendar and our educational program,” says Figarelle.
Even though this was not the typical experience of an auction, Figarelle says opening up more of the online and over-the-phone bidding is something that has been beneficial.
“So, it really, you know, stretched us and put us in a position where we were making this a much more virtual seal then we have ever though. But the good news within that is we’re prepared now for future years to have a more active remote presence.”
The Art in Action was also another event hosted by the C.M. Russell Museum, and given the impacts of the pandemic, those proceeds will go back to the artist.
Figarelle says next year the Russell Exhibition & Sale will continue in late summer once again, and they will plan to host a new event for Western Art Week.