GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Typically the Russell Exhibition and Sale happens every year during Western Art Week in March, however, in 2021, it was moved to August because of the pandemic.
This year, organizers decided to keep it in August and you can now experience western art at the Montana ExpoPark the weekend of August 18 through August 21.
Right now there are 'Artists Suites' set up, which function like a pop-up studio where you can view the artists' work, visit with them, and see how they are capturing the spirit of the west through their art.
The Russell Exhibition and Sale helps support the C.M. Russell Museum and supports 40% of its budget so it can continue its mission to educate and engage with the community through western art.
"So, if nobody's ever been to the Russell exhibition and sale I'd tell you 2 things. Number one, come to the museum first and foremost. It's free and open to the public until this coming Monday. Number 2, recognize that western art is a story. It's a long story that is told from artists like Charlie Russell and a look back into the 1800s to the artists of today. But there is a commonality in that story and it's our landscape, our wildlife, it's the wild ideas and adventures that we've shared as westerns," said Tom Figarelle, executive director for the museum.
For a full list of events and times, click here.
