GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls residents who RV's, utility trailers and vessels on residential streets will soon need to find other storage options.
Starting March 15, Ordinance 3230 will go into effect, making it unlawful to park a recreational vehicle, trailer or vessel on public right-of-way in any residential zoning district. Parking is allowed for the purpose of loading and unloading, which should be limited to no more than 72-hours in a seven-day period.
Failure to follow the Ordinance may result in a parking citation, possible immobilization or removal from the city street.
Enforcement of the Ordinance will be complaint-driven and the city will begin addressing complaints after March 15.
The city says that, to assist property owners in finding off-street parking and storage solutions for these types of vehicles, the City Commission adopted Ordinances 3232, 3239, and 3155.
- Ordinance 3232, an amendment to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls Title 17, Chapter 20 Garage and Accessory Structures, was adopted by the City Commission on September 7, 2021. Some of the changes within this Ordinance included an increase to the maximum height of accessory structures to 24 feet for all residential zoning districts and increased the setbacks for accessory structures from two feet to five feet to balance out the larger height allowance, and an increase to the maximum square footage allowances for Cumulative Accessory Structures.
- Ordinance 3239, an amendment to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls Title 17, Chapter 32, Section 150 was adopted by the City Commission on November 2, 2021. This amendment allows property owners of alley-accessed lots to file a driveway permit to construct a single driveway of no greater than 12 feet in width and to park a single vehicle off the street to supplement whatever parking is available off the alley portion of the property.
- Ordinance 3155, an amendment to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls Title 17, Chapters 32and36was adopted by the City Commission on May 16, 2017. This amendment expanded the driveway width in front yards by 10 feet and driveways can now extend up to 40 feet. In order to reduce costs to homeowners, the expanded driveways may utilize gravel or other non-paved materials rather than the original requirement of concrete or asphalt. This amendment also increased the maximum parking areas for alley-serviced lots and permitted gravel or non-paved materials for these areas.
