GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Deer and elk hunting season is back in full swing and if you're planning to take your shot at a big buck or bull it's important to know your options when it comes to field dressing the deer and processing the meat.
If you're going to field dress your deer, dietitians, wildlife officials, and processors say you need to be very careful to avoid nicking any of the organs which could cause cross contamination.
And once you get the deer or elk back home - sanitation is just as crucial there so you don't risk food poisoning.
“A lot of times preparing deer meat is very similar to preparing any other kind of meat that you would have," said Beth Czerwony, RD with Cleveland Clinic.
Montana Right Now has reached out to a few different wild game processing places in Great Falls including - Waylons, 406 Processing, House of Meats, and Game on the Go to see if there is any room for hunters to bring their wild game for processing and we have yet to hear back.
A USDA study sampled deer from Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan and found they had been exposed to COVID-19.
“They’re not quite sure if it’s a transmission from other wildlife to deer or humans themselves are transmitting it to the deer. The good news is that the deer cannot transmit–if it’s contaminated, if it has that infection–it’s not going to be able to be transferred over to humans," said Czerwony.