CASCADE COUNTY - From the miles long hiking trail to gorgeous sites to see, recreating in and around the Belt Creek area can be a fun time, but first responders say the creek’s ability to literally sweep you off your feet can also make it dangerous.
First responders said that’s what happened to two kids in Sluice Boxes State Park Saturday afternoon in separate yet similar situations.
The first incident left a minor stranded on the opposite side of the creek after the water brought him crashing into the canyon wall, according to the Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department (BRVFD).
“Part of the time there [he] was in the water, and part of it there was [an] opposite shore, a little island that he could get to,” said BRVFD Fire Chief Travis Johnson.
But somehow, someway, after 45 minutes of being trapped, friends nearby helped bring him back on safe ground before crews arrived on the scene.
“When we got there he was back on the current side, and we’re not exactly certain what all took place there,” said Johnson. He was transported to Benefis East soon after for cuts and bruises.
As for the other person, Johnson said she was able to get out without a scratch, refusing medical attention from crews on the scene.
“It was a quick rescue, and [we] just helped her back up to the trail,” he said.
Johnson said he considers both of them lucky to get out the way they did. ”I just don’t think they realized the force the creek has through the Sluice Boxes. I would say it’s very strong, it’s very swift. You’re not just going to get swept to a nice sandy shore. It’s just canyon wall, limestone canyon walls and it’s got lots of caverns and undertones.”
Water and currents in the area have mostly increased in volume and speed respectively during the past week, according to the United States Geological Survey, thanks to melting snow running off hills into the stream below.
With possibly rising water levels and a fast, steady stream of water, Johnson and his team asks any and all recreationalists in the area to take extreme caution when enjoying the outdoors.
Belt Ambulance and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office also joined BRVFD in heeding the call at the state park.