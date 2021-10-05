GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After receiving a report of threatening comments made toward students at East Middle School on Tuesday, the Great Falls Police Department says "safety measures are in place to ensure there is no danger from this incident."
The School Resource Officers began an immediate investigation and were able to identify the student involved in the threat.
The GFPD says they are continuing to work closely with school administrators in gathering more information on the incident.
No further details are being released at this time in order to protect privacy rights of everyone involved.
An investigation is still underway.