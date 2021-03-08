GREAT FALLS - Many people have asked Montana Right Now 'if I've been vaccinated, why do I still have to wear a mask.'
Well, many Montana health departments and the CDC recommend wearing a mask if you're going to be in large groups or in public.
While many people have already rolled up their sleeves for the vaccine, they still say it's important to space up, wash up, and mask up.
"The majority of our community has not been vaccinated," said CCHD health officer, Trisha Gardner.
Which means herd immunity hasn't come into play yet.
"Say as a child you have 5 friends. If 4 of your friends are vaccinated or immune to some disease, they are very unlikely to catch that and give it to you as an unvaccinated person," said Gardner.
She says the vaccines are highly effect, but like all vaccines, they are not 100% at making sure you don't get COVID-19. But what they can do is make symptoms milder to keep you out of the hospital.
We know that this disease can often be asymptomatic in individuals and that could be the case. So, we need to continue until we hit that herd immunity in our community... Then the likelihood that that can spread decreases significantly," said Gardner.
So, it's still important to wear a mask.
"Particularly any respiratory droplets. That's one of the things that the mask helps with, keeping those respiratory droplets to yourself," said Gardner.
March 8, 2021 the CDC came out with new guidelines saying fully vaccinated people can gather without wearing masks. But they're really talking small in-home groups.
"This gives the opportunity if grandma and grandpa are vaccinated and they want to come over and see their child and their grandkids and the child and the grandkids are all healthy, that they can kind of hang out together fairly safely and not have to worry so much about the social distancing and mask wearing," said CCHD deputy health officer Bowen Trystianson.
CCHD says these precautionary measures (masking up, social distancing, washing our hands, and the vaccine) are some of the most powerful tools what we can use to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.
"This is something we continue to do for our neighbors, our friends, our loved ones, those people in our lives that may be at higher risk or, as I indicated, can't get the vaccine," said Gardner.
Because this is new territory for everyone, CCHD encourages you if you have questions to call your local health department.