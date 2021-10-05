BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is taking an extra step on Tuesdays to make sure you are keeping safety in mind.
The started in September posting on Facebook "Safety Tip Tuesday" to help engage more with the community on safety.
On October 4, their safety tip was about the 9:00 P.M. routine.
It includes making sure your car doesn't have valuables in it, making sure your car and your house is locked, making sure you have an exterior light on, and that you know where your family is.
The community seems to really support 'Safety Tip Tuesday' with sharing their posts over 60 times and showing support with comments even helping add to the safety tips.
One comment said, "Have someone you feel safe talking to every day. Family member, friend, etc. So if something happens, they will know what is up sooner, if you don't text or call."
We spoke with the president of the North Central Montana Human Trafficking and MMIP Task Force and he tells us that it helps their mission.
"Any time there is an opportunity to educate the public about ways to help keep our citizens safe and engage in effective solutions for problems, such as human trafficking and the MMIP crisis, we support the collaboration with our community partners. These are major social issues and it takes the entire community to come together and care for one another, especially for our most vulnerable populations such as our missing youth," said Justin Giese.
BLES knows that anyone can be a victim of crime, so the tips are for the entire family, not just children.
You can look for their safety tips every Tuesday here.