Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in fog and localized freezing fog. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, and Fergus. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Temperatures near or below freezing could create areas of ice on roads bridges, and sidewalks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&