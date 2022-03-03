...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in fog and localized
freezing fog.
* WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, Eastern Teton,
Judith Basin, and Fergus.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Temperatures near or below freezing could create areas of ice on
roads bridges, and sidewalks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
