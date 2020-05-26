GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Salvation Army of Great Falls announced it will be distributing free 25-pound boxes of produce on Thursday May 28, provided as a part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program recently passed by Congress.
The United States Department of Agriculture under authority of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is purchasing and distributing agricultural products to those in need. Through coordination with the Montana Food Bank Network, The Salvation Army in Great Falls was selected as a regional distribution partner. The Salvation Army says the boxes will contain a variety of fresh produce and be free to anyone. Boxes may include potatoes, yellow onions, apples, oranges, yams or sweet potatoes, stonefruit, romain hearts, strawberries, broccoli and carrots mix, arcadian mix and bell peppers.
The organization says there are no qualification or income requirements to receive these produce boxes. It will be a drive-thru event located on the south side of Holiday Village Mall in the upper parking lot, adjacent to 13th Avenue South from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last. This will be first come first served.
Cascade High School will be picking up boxes for deliver to Cascade, and River of Hope in Vaughn will be picking up boxes for that village.
The Salvation Army says this is currently planned to be a weekly event through October.
Information via a press release from The Salvation Army Great Falls Corps.