GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Santa and his elves paid a visit to Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls before they let out for the holiday break to announce some exciting news for students.
The owners of Halftime Sports Bar, Amigo Lounge, and the Taco Treat Restaurants in the Electric City made a $5,000 donation that bought every single student at Whittier a new sweatshirt.
It was a surprise to all 300 students.
The hoodies have the Whittier Wildcat's logo on the front with the sponsor logos on the back.
Students tell Montana Right Now they are excited to wear their new hoodies with pride.
"I really wanted a Whittier sweater but I didn't really have any money and since they did it for us it was really cool and I just thank them," said Kavalli Hall, a 5th grader at Whittier.
Hall says this sweatshirt is his new favorite.