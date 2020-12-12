Today is the last day to donate to Toys for Tots in Great Falls and Helena.
If you want to donate, Toys for Tots has a stand in Great Falls set up by Ross at the Holiday Village Mall and will be collecting toys until 5:00 pm.
In Helena, toys are being collected at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center at the Montana National Guard and they will stop collecting at 3:00 pm.
So far in Great Falls, only about 5,000 toys have been donated, with the collection usually targeting around 10,000 to 12,000 toys according to MaryLou Brewster, the Coordinator for Toys for Tots of North Central Montana.
Typically, to recoup the difference in donated toys, they hold dinners and auctions, however, due to COVID-19 those events were canceled.
If you miss the deadline to donate a toy in person, you can still make a financial donation online or by mail.
Toys will go out to eight counties starting next week.