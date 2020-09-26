CONRAD- Saturday’s volleyball match between Conrad and Rocky Boy has been postponed.
Conrad Public Schools says the match was postponed due to the recent positive COVID-19 cases in Pondera County and continued close contact tracing.
At this time, Conrad Public Schools says they will update with more information as they work with authorities through the situation.
