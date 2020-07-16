COVID-19 has canceled sports around the nation. But Centene Stadium in Great Falls is doing what they can to bring the community together.
“We’re calling it Save Summer at Centene Stadium.” Said Scott Lettre, GM for the Great Falls Voyagers.
Save summer at Centene is a series of events held at the ballpark and Lettre tells us they will continue selling their concession stands and beer throughout the summer.
“That way there is at least something we’re able to do and some way for our community to be able to come out and enjoy some baseball food as well as some beer.” Said Lettre
Lettre tells us that this idea started when they didn’t know if baseball was going to happen or not. They started working on what they could do in case the season was canceled.
It took them about 2-3 weeks of planning, and it came together with help from their sponsors and community partners.
Since save summer at Centene Stadium began, Lettre tells us it has helped them financially.
“It would have looked different out here for sure if we didn’t do the Save Summer at Centene this summer. But we’re excited that we are able to bring this event schedule out this summer.” Said Lettre.
Some events do cost money, and some are free and open to the public.
As the events continue throughout the summer, they are doing their part to keep everyone safe. Including implementing social distancing at the ballpark and you’re required to wear a mask.
“If you’re sitting down and you’re eating, watching the game or watching whatever may be going on, you can take them off at that time. But other than that, you are required as you’re moving around the stadium to wear a mask.” Said Lettre.
If you have any question you can call the Great Falls Voyagers office at 406-452-5311, visit their website, or find them on Facebook.