GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning.
The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card.
Aging services says you will not receive a new chip card or a plastic version to update or replace your paper Medicare card.
Medicare will never call people to ask for or check on their Medicare number.
If someone asks for your birth date or Medicare number, you should hang up.
If you suspect you have given your number away to this scam, you are asked to immediately report it online or call (800)-447-8477.
If you think you’ve been a victim of Medicare fraud, you can call Montana Senior Medicare Patrol at (800)-551-3191.
