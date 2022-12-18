Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&