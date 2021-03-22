Scam victim warns others of (406) area code

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A new scam is targeting seniors, using local numbers to contact elderly people. Kay Goulet said she only answered a call recently because the number had a (406) area code. She thought it was someone she knew, but felt tricked once she picked up the phone.
“I said you're not a representative from Social Security, you're a scam,” Goulet said.
Moments later she found out that wasn't true, when an automated recording started to play that claimed to be connected to a Social Security office. Goulet played along and pressed ‘One’ and immediately spoke with a man on the other line. He told her he was a representative and her account was compromised. The man threatened charges of fraud, fines of several thousand dollars, even jail time if she did not resolve things with him immediately. He asked for personal information, but Goulet didn’t give in.
“After that he hung up on me," Goulet said.
She waited a few minutes and called back in hopes of getting some answers. Goulet was surprised when another woman picked up, and didn't know what was going on. Now she’s sharing a warning so others don't fall victim.
"These folks think it is an 1-800 number that's calling them that could be a fraud. No, it's now a local area code, 406, Montana, cell phone numbers,” Goulet said.
She immediately reported the number to Great Falls Police and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. Lieutenant Otto said police can't look into reports of those calls because the numbers are so hard to track. Otto said it seems these scammers are using other people's numbers to make the call, which may explain what happened in Goulet’s case.
For now anyone receiving those calls should immediately hang up, ask them not to continue calling, and make sure to never give out any personal information.